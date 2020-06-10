Village head, scribe flee community over mob action in Kajuru

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the killing of four youths from Doka and Kallah villages in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the village head of Doka has fled the community for fear that the youths may harm him.

Daily Trust exclusively reported that Adara youths on Saturday lynched four of their kinsmen whom they accused of being informants to Fulani residents in the area.

It was gathered that the deceased persons were said to have assisted in putting out fire in a Fulani settlement after it was attacked two weeks ago.

However, sources from Doka village on Tuesday told Daily Trust that the Village Head, Mr. Jonah Luka, and his scribe, Bitrus Danmori, had fled the community for fear of being lynched by the mob.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

It was gathered that the mob had apprehended the trio of Ayuba Zagi, Danladi Shekarau, and David Kampani, while they dispatched others to search and attack the traditional ruler and his scribe but found out he had fled the community.

The fourth victim, Jumare Anthony, was killed over the same allegation in Kallah village in the same LGA.

“The traditional ruler and his aide were tipped off by someone that the mob was coming for them and they quickly escaped through a bush and fled to an undisclosed location,” a source said.

“The families of the four victims are aggrieved and scared; no one is saying anything because the victims had been stereotyped and presented as traitors of Adara,” he added.

He urged the state government to investigate the matter and douse tension in the community, adding that; “if this is not taken seriously, anyone can be pronounced a traitor and then killed at will by a selected group.”

Daily Trust could not reach Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, for comment but sources within the police force in Kajuru told our correspondent that the village head and his scribe have not returned to their village since the incident, and are seeking police protection.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App