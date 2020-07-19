Vigilantes nab 7 bandits in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilantes and hunters mobilised by the Kogi State government have arrested seven bandits in different locations of the State, an official has said.

Among those arrested was five-man gang of bandits that have been terrorizing the people of Adavi and Okehi Local Government Areas of the state, it was learnt.

The gang, according to the statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, Onogwu Muhammed on Sunday in Lokoja, was arrested by the hunters at their camp at Abobo behind Osara dam on Saturday.

He said the gang leader, Alwaza, confessed they operate mainly on the highway of Irepeni, Osara, Eika and Itakpe Roads.

He noted that the leader is currently helping security agents to recover arms and ammunition which he said are buried in the forest.

“In one of the success recorded in Kabba Bunu LGA, hunters deployed on Obajana Road with credible intelligence, raided a forest in Agbadu Area where they met bandits and engaged them in gun duel which resulted in the bandits retreating but dropped one fully loaded AK47 which was recovered.

“Men of the Nigerian Army later came in to join forces with the hunters in trailing the bandits and one of them was apprehended.

“The suspect is currently helping to provide useful information that would lead to the arrest of other fleeing members of the gang,” he claimed.

He said a notorious armed robber, one Musa Uchabe was also apprehended in Ofu local government area of the state on 17 July following a tip off by locals.

He said those arrested have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

The State Police command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah confirmed the arrest, saying the State government has been collaborating with the command to rid the State of criminals.

