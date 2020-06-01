[video] Second term: Obaseki speaks after meeting President Buhari

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari.
The visit is coming ahead of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scheduled for this month.
