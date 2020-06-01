Breaking News
  3. [video] Second term: Obaseki speaks after meeting President Buhari

By Felix Onigbinde 

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

The visit is coming ahead of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scheduled for this month.

