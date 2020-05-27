Video on Sani Abacha isolation centre aimed at discrediting COVID-19 fight -KNSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Government has said that viral video footage on social media, about Sani Abacha Stadium (SAS) Isolation Centre, Kofar Mata, initiated by Coalition Against COVID (CACOVID), was a mischievous attempt to discredit the project.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said there was no iota of truth in whatever the video clips attempted to portray, describing the action as “mischievously attempting to misrepresent facts on the ongoing installation works at the centre.”

According to him, “Whoever is behind the filming does so to deliberately distort the programme considering that even in the clip, it shows that the project is still ongoing but calculatedly moves away from filming the exercise just to accomplish the task of garbling the fact.

Malam Garba said the Sani Abacha Isolation Centre, which was initially billed to accommodate 500 beds, was later redesigned based on recommendation and standards set by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said while the project was reviewed and installation works continued, 218 out of the 500 beds planned for the centre were deployed to other new centres, which included the renovated Abubakar Imam Urology, 77-beds; Daula Isolation Centre, 10-beds; Karfi Sports Institute, 213-beds, while 213-beds were retained at Sani Abacha Isolation Centre which accounted for the 500-bed capacity being delivered by CACOVID in Kano State.

The commissioner assured that the new 213-bed capacity Sani Abacha Isolation Centre as recommended by the relevant health authorities will soon be completed and put to use.

