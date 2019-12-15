Video on Boko Haram killing soldiers false – Lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

A human rights lawyer and activist, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, has called on the Embassy of Finland to disregard the inciting video published online claiming that soldiers being indiscriminately killed by Boko Haram are Nigerians.

Ugochukwu, in a statement copied the Chief of Army Staff and the DG, SSS, said the inciting video from one Simon Ekpa is false, malicious against the Nigerian Army and urging easterners to resign from Nigerian Army is most shocking and a threat to national security.

Ugochukwu said having examined the purported video and the said soldiers in the footage, they are certainly not Nigerians and the location not identified as Nigeria.

He said Mr. Ekpa, a lawyer who lives in Finland wants to incite Nigerians through what he described as hate speech and publications.

He therefore called on the Embassy of Finland to look into the activities of Ekpa and urged the Finland Ambassador to Nigeria to take steps against Ekpa who is based in Lahti which is 85 kilometers from the capital Helsinki.

