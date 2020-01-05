Video of visa-on-arrival is fake – NIS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Muhammad Babandede has said the video of visa-on-arrival, which is currently in circulation on social media, is fake.

In a statement by the NIS spokesman, Sunday James, on Sunday, the service said the video was made by mischief-makers.

“CGI Muhammad Babandede MFR wishes to inform the general public that high level discussion is still on-going between the Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the Comptroller General in view of the need to give wider publicity to the policy and get the general public aligned with the good intentions of the Federal government.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service totally dissociates itself as a very respected and responsible professional service from the purported, image damaging video that has the tendency of misinforming the publics and cast doubt on the good intentions of the government,” the statement reads in part.

James added that all official releases are done on NIS official website (www.immigration.gov.ng), calling on the general public to disregard the fake video.

He further told Daily Trust on phone that the general public will be duly informed through official channels when discussion is concluded on the issue.

