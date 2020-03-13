VIDEO: Man who charged at Buhari in viral video apologises

Mohammed Jamilu Guddare, the man alleged to have attempted to launch an attack on President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2020 Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival on Thursday has apologized for his actions.

Join us on

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.