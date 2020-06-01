[video] JusticeForUwa: We must track down her killers – Gov Obaseki

The incident was said to have taken place inside a church in Edo state.

A 22-year-old Microbiology student, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa was allegedly gang-raped and killed by yet-to-be identified person(s).

