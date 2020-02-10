  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. VIDEO: Female corps members defeat female soldiers in tug of war

VIDEO: Female corps members defeat female soldiers in tug of war

By Dorcas Daniel Published Date

Female Corps members and soldiers competed in a tug of war during the 2020 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) celebration of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Ogun state.

The Corps members emerged winners after three rounds

See video;

 

Sharing

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.