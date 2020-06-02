[video] Embattled President of AfDB, Adeshina meets President Buhari

Breaking News
By Felix Onigbinde & Muyideen Olaniyi 

The embattled President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina met with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa.⠀

It is rumoured that there are plots by some stakeholders to frustrate his re-election slated for August.

