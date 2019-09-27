VIDEO: Biggie disqualifies Tacha for violence (BBNaija)

With ten days to go, BBNaija season 4 housemate, Tacha Akide has been disqualified from the Big Brother House for physical violence.
Barely two weeks since Big Brother magnanimously forgave house infringements and lifted the strikes, Tacha has gotten herself disqualified while Mercy has gotten two Strikes as a result of the fight they both had earlier today.
They moment Tacha was disqualified for violence #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/oNRR8UUGF8ADVERTISEMENT
NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019
— #BBNaija PepperDem (@bbnaijafans_) September 27, 2019
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY