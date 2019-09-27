  1. Home
VIDEO: Biggie disqualifies Tacha for violence (BBNaija)

With ten days to go, BBNaija season 4 housemate, Tacha Akide has been disqualified from the Big Brother House for physical violence.

Barely two weeks since Big Brother magnanimously forgave house infringements and lifted the strikes, Tacha has gotten herself disqualified while Mercy has gotten two Strikes as a result of the fight they both had earlier today.

