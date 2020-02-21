  1. Home
  Video | A look inside Mai Deribe's gold house in Maiduguri

Video | A look inside Mai Deribe’s gold house in Maiduguri

By Aminu Mohammed Ahmed & Ibrahim Sawab

The residence of the late Alhaji Ahmed Mai Deribe, popularly known as Fadar Deribe, Deribe’s palace or Deribe’s house, in Maiduguri is one house that made it into the history books as some of its structures were said to have been built with a mixture of liquid gold.

