Victor Moses listed in Inter Milan Europa League squad

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Moses has been named in Inter Milan squad for the final stages of the 2019-20 Europa League while Kwadwo Asamoah has been excluded. The Black and Blues will take on Getafe in the Round of 16 in a single-legged tie which will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from Inter, the former Super Eagles winger made the 41-man list submitted by the club to UEFA for the competition but the Ghana international was left out.

Moses reunited with his former manager Antonio Conte in January on loan from Premier League club Chelsea.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App