Victor Moses: Inter must focus on Milan derby

Inter Milan midfielder Victor Moses has urged his teammates to forget Sunday’s 2-0 win over Udinese and turn their attention to the upcoming Milan derby.

The Chelsea loanee who moved to the San Siro on loan for the remainder of the season in January, made his first start in the Serie A at the Dacia Arena.

A second-half brace from Romelu Lukaku fired Inter Milan back to winning ways after settling for three straight draws in their previous league outings.

The result made it two wins in two games for the Nigerian midfielder, and he wants the Nerazzurri to keep the momentum when they host city rivals AC Milan on February 9.

“We need to immediately forget about tonight’s win and concentrate on the match against Milan. It’s a really important fixture and we have the quality to win, both on an individual and team level. It’ll be an important week.,” Moses told the club website.The 29-year-old was in action for 83 minutes before his substitution, and he admitted pressure from title rivals Juventus and Lazio spurred the team to victory.

Inter Milan are second in the Serie A table with 51 points after 22 matches, three points behind Maurizo Sarri’s side and two points above Lazio.

