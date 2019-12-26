Victims of bandits’ attack get relief materials in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Victims of recent bandits’ attack in some villages of Goronyo local government area in Sokoto state have received some relief materials to cushion the effect on them.

Items donated were food items including 100 bags of rice, and 100 bags of maize, as well as 100 dozens of wrappers and N500,000 cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator representing Sokoto East, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, donated the items while condoling with the victims’ families.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Gobir made the donations in Kiri village of Gada local government areas of the state.

He prayed against recurrence of such attacks while the beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the gesture.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App