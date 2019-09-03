Vice President Osibanjo in Kano for basic education summit

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo is in Kano for the two-day Stakeholders Summit on free and compulsory Basic Education in Kano State.

Osibanjo is also expected to commission a multi-billion naira upgraded solar system project at Bayero University, Kano.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his entourage had already proceeded to Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) to receive the vice president.

The emirs of Bichi, Karaye, Gaya and Rano emirates were among the personalities to receive the vice president at MAKiA.

Papers in various fields of education including Tsangaya system of education are expected to be delivered by experts at the two-day event.

