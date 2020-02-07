Vice Chancellor seeks partnership with Yobe education ministry

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Gashu’a, Prof. Andrew Haruna, has called for partnership with the Yobe State government to address challenges facing education.

He made the call when he paid a courtesy visit on the Commissioner for Ministry for Higher Education Prof. Mohammed Munkaila in Damaturu.

Haruna said that the university was always seeking for opportunity to collaborate with anyone that could add value to the state.

He reiterated that the university and the ministry would together harness opportunities and make Yobe stronger in the education sector.

He congratulated the commissioner on his new appointment and assured him of cooperation of the university.

In his response the commissioner Prof. Mohammed Munkaila thanked the Vice Chancellor for the visit and urged the university to draw a road map for the ministry towards achieving its key objectives on education.

