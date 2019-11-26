Veteran admonishes young volleyball players against love of money

ADVERTISEMENT

A veteran in the game of volleyball, Patience Benjamin of the Nigeria Immigrations Service has admonished younger players to let the love for the game rather than money take centre stage in their careers.

The 47-year old player stated this in a chat during the Day 3 of the ongoing Nigeria Volleyball Federation organized National Premier League at the Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

“The younger players should change their mindset to play good volleyball instead of just depending on what they will get as they may not bring out their best.

“I’m not saying they should not love money. Naturally when you are playing, you should be taken care of,” she said.

She further stated that she has been playing the game for 38 years while representing the country in different competitions.

“I have been playing volleyball for 38 years now and still active. I started playing when I was 14 years.

“There was no money but we played with passion. But these days most players play for money, though some play for passion,” she stated.

