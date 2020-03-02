Vested interests oppose my fight against human trafficking – Royal father

ADVERTISEMENT

The Onojie of Ekpoma, Anthony Abumere II has said his stance against human trafficking in his domain and Edo State at large has not gone down well with some vested interests.

The traditional ruler said at the weekend while speaking with journalists shortly after receiving an award from a non-governmental organisation, MeCAHT, in recognition of his stance against human trafficking in his kingdom.

“Some people are not happy with me because of the fight against human trafficking. But I will keep doing it because it is evil. Some are saying that the illegal activity is the source of their livelihood. As a traditional ruler, I must have my stand against it,” he said.

“I appeal to parents not to allow people to traffic their children abroad in the name of greener pasture. If you interact with those in foreign lands, you discover that to get dollars and pounds is not easy. But people think they are simply picking money without sweat,” he said.

The Executive Director of MeCAHT, Anne Abok, in justifying the recognition for the royal father said “You are one of the few monarchs that have a committee working against human trafficking in Edo State. You give scholarships annually to vulnerable students thereby reducing illiteracy and incidence of human trafficking in Nigeria.”

