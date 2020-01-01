Venus pulls out of Brisbane International

  1. Home
Venus Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a ‘setback’ in training, the former world No 1 said on Wednesday.
Williams, 39, was set to join world No 1 Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Naomi Osaka in a strong field at the Queensland Tennis Centre from January 6-12 and the organisers said they would announce a wildcard to take her place in the draw.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training,” Venus, a seven-times Grand Slam winner who was handed a wildcard for the event, said in a statement.
“I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide.”
The Adelaide International begins on January 13.

