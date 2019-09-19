Varsity student stabs lover to death over N2,500

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old female student of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Bukola Odeyemi, has allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, John Iju, to death over his refusal to meet her demand for a N2,500 hairdo.

Odeyemi was described as a 300-level student of the institution’s department of Biology Education, while Iju was also an EKSU student residing at the Treasure Base hostel located at Iworoko-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government council of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the development in a telephone conversation yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Deputy Superintendent Caleb Ikechukwu, said Odeyemi killed her boyfriend on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Ikechukwu added that the suspect had been arrested and was being detained at the police headquarters.

Investigation is ongoing on the matter.

Our correspondent gathered from a witness that Odeyemi stabbed her boyfriend about 10pm on the fateful day.

The witness, an EKSU student who craved anonymity, said the fracas broke out when Odeyemi demanded a sum of N2,500 from Iju to plait her hair, a request the boyfriend turned down.

The witness said, “The refusal of Bukola’s boyfriend to meet up with her demand resulted in a hot argument, which angered her and they started fighting.

“During the fight, Bukola, being overpowered by the boy, saw a sharp knife on the tray, grabbed it and stabbed her boyfriend in the chest.

The boy fell on the floor with blood oozing out of his body. The people around the house cried for help but that did not come early. The boy died on the spot.”

Iju’s friends were said to have rushed to the police station at Iworoko to report the incident to the police.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App