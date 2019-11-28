Varsity rusticates 6 students over cultism

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, (OUI), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has rusticated six of its students over their involvement in cultism.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chibuzo Nnate Nwoke, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference, heralding the 7th convocation of the institution slated for today.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace of insecurity. He said OUI has zero-tolerance for cultism, hooliganism and other deviant activities.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Professor Nwoke explained that the theme of the convocation lecture: “Banditry, Kidnapping and Security Situation in Nigeria: A Gradual Regression into A Failed State, was chosen to generate conversation on the security challenges in the country and proffer solutions to the problem.

He said out of 717 students that completed their first degree from three colleges in the university, 29 graduated with First Class Division, 282, with Second Class Upper Division while 354 made Second Class Lower Division. He added that 52 students fell into Third Class category.

The VC said OUI has solid internal mechanisms to tackle cultism and other forms of insecurity tendencies on its campus and that students with academic excellence would be assisted to become successful in life.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App