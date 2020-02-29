Varsity promotes 7 to professors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, has approved the promotion of seven lecturers to the rank of professors and readers.

This was contained in statement issued to newsmen on Friday by the university’s spokesperson, Jamilu Magaji, saying the promotion was approved at the 17th meeting of governing council of the university held on February 11, 2020.

The newly appointed Professors are Dr. Tukur M. Dikko Zauro, Industrial Design (Ceramics) and Dr. Sirajo Abdulrahman (Applied Mathematics). Both Professors are Heads of the Department of Architecture and Mathematics, respectively.

The Associate Professors (Readers) are Dr. Abbas Bazata Yusuf (Microbiology), Dr. Aliyu Abdullahi Turaki (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology), Abdullahi Garba Kangiwa (Sociology), Dr. Acheoah John Emike (European Languages) and Dr. Abdulaziz Shehu (Economics).

