Varsity lecturer kidnapped in Kaduna

Unknown persons in the early hours of Friday, kidnapped a social media commentator, Abubakar Idris, in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the men went to his house located in Barnawa area of Kaduna State and forced him into his ash coloured BMW car and went away with him.

The victim, it was further gathered, is known for his strong criticism of government officials.

According to a witness who did not want to be named, “the victim came back home around 1am on Friday, opened the gate by himself and drove in. While he was about to lock the gate, two men approached him and took him away.”

Responding to the incident, the Kaduna State police spokesperson, DSP Yakubu Sabo said, “The command received information through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Barnawa Division, Kaduna, who received a distress call that two unidentified persons on August 2, 2019, at 1am gained entry into the residence of one Abubakar Idris at No 41A Lawal Aliyu Road and forced him to enter his Ash coloured BMW car and zoomed off to an unknown destination.”

He noted that patrol teams led by the DPO quickly moved to the scene but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victim.

He added that investigation revealed that the victim, who is a lecturer with the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, was likely trailed by the hoodlums while returning home.

He said the command was making efforts to apprehend those behind the abduction and rescue the victim.

