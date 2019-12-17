Varsity Don calls for unity among Kogi politicians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director of National Education Academy and Senior Lecturer, National Open University (NOUN) Abuja, Prof. Adams Agahiu, has urged all political actors in the just concluded governorship elections in Kogi State to sheath their swords in the interest of the state.

Prof. Adams made the appeal in a chat with newsmen in Abuja.

He said, “Although the elections have come and gone with claim and counter claims from the various contestants. It is significant that since Governor Yahaya Bello was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is natural that the rest contestant should team up with the winner to move the state forward.

“Therefore, it should not be a do or die affair. It is obvious that the re-election of Governor Bello would bring good tidings to Kogites and the dividends of democracy would be delivered to the electorates for a better and prosperous Kogi State,” he said.

He said Governor Bello has promised to accelerate even development in all Local Government Areas across the state, improve on security and ensure timely payment of salaries and allowances of workers as at when due and should be supported.

He said, “Let me also salute the courage of Dr. Ramatu Tijjani, the FCT Minister of State who mobilised Kogi women across the state with her personal funds for the success of the re-election.”

Agahiu urged all political actors in the state to forget their rancorous past and join hands to move the state forward.

