Varner leads as McIlroy charges in PGA return at Colonial

Harold Varner overcame a triple-bogey start to maintain the lead at the halfway stage of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday as the hard-charging Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth appear poised to strike.

Varner, one of three black players in the top 200 in the world rankings, fired a four-under-par 66 at Colonial Country Club to reach 11-under 129 after 36 holes in the US PGA Tour’s return event after a three-month shutdown due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for second, one stroke back after a second consecutive 65s, while world No 1 McIlroy fired a 63 to join Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele sharing third on 131.

England’s Justin Rose and American Justin Thomas are tied for seventh.

