Vandals hurt oil communities more than government – Buhari

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the destruction of oil facilities by vandals was hurting the host communities, the majority of the people and the environment more than the government.

Receiving South-South Monarchs Forum (SSMF) led by King Edmund Daukoru, Mingi XII, Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, at State House, President Buhari appealed to South-South elders to do more to end pipeline vandalism in their communities.

“If pipelines are blown and the waters are polluted, it affects both the fishermen and farmers. Even the fishes in the sea are affected,” he said.

“These people who blow up the installations are hurting the people more than they are hurting the government,” Buhari said.

