Vandals hurt oil communities more than government – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the destruction of oil facilities by vandals was hurting the host communities, the majority of the people and the environment more than the government.

Receiving South-South Monarchs Forum (SSMF) led by King Edmund Daukoru, Mingi XII, Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, at State House, President Buhari appealed to South-South elders to do more to end pipeline vandalism in their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If pipelines are blown and the waters are polluted, it affects both the fishermen and farmers. Even the fishes in the sea are affected,” he said.

“These people who blow up the installations are hurting the people more than they are hurting the government,” Buhari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App