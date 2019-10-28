Vacancy: Online Advert Executives

Media Trust Limited, publisher of DAILY TRUST NEWSPAPER and other titles is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidates to fill the below position:
Duties and Responsibilities
Develop online and social media strategies to grow revenue
Drive online advertisement sales with existing and new clients
Persuading clients to buy advertising space or time
Finding out who controls the advertising budget in target organizations and contacting them
Review and prioritize sponsorship opportunities to further advertise their products or services
Explaining the benefits of our medium, using statistics on readership or viewing figures
Offering a price and negotiating around it
Closing the deal and recording the details
Qualification and Experience
A Degree or HND holder in Mass Communication, Marketing, Business Administration, Economics or any related social sciences discipline. A Master’s degree or an MBA will be an added advantage;
Candidates with 3-5 years previous experience in a media organisation should apply for the position
Membership of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) will be an added advantage.
Candidates currently having relationship with online advert placement firms
Candidate must be proficient in the use of online and social media platforms.
Skills and Competencies
Excellent oral and written communication skills;
Has experience in developing advertising campaigns – both online and print
Good skill in online advertising and ability to generate numerous ideas for any given strategy.
Successful track record of achieving online advert sales
Knowledge and experience in the use of social media to advertise
Mode of Application
Interested candidates who satisfy the above requirements should complete a form on our portal career.dailytrust.com and attach CV/resume within one (1) week of this advertisement.
Location: Abuja, Lagos, and Kano