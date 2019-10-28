Vacancy: Online Advert Executives

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Trust Limited, publisher of DAILY TRUST NEWSPAPER and other titles is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidates to fill the below position:

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop online and social media strategies to grow revenue

Drive online advertisement sales with existing and new clients

Persuading clients to buy advertising space or time

Finding out who controls the advertising budget in target organizations and contacting them

Review and prioritize sponsorship opportunities to further advertise their products or services

Explaining the benefits of our medium, using statistics on readership or viewing figures

Offering a price and negotiating around it

Closing the deal and recording the details

Qualification and Experience

A Degree or HND holder in Mass Communication, Marketing, Business Administration, Economics or any related social sciences discipline. A Master’s degree or an MBA will be an added advantage;

Candidates with 3-5 years previous experience in a media organisation should apply for the position

Membership of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) will be an added advantage.

Candidates currently having relationship with online advert placement firms

Candidate must be proficient in the use of online and social media platforms.

Skills and Competencies

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

Has experience in developing advertising campaigns – both online and print

Good skill in online advertising and ability to generate numerous ideas for any given strategy.

Successful track record of achieving online advert sales

Knowledge and experience in the use of social media to advertise

Mode of Application

Interested candidates who satisfy the above requirements should complete a form on our portal career.dailytrust.com and attach CV/resume within one (1) week of this advertisement.

Location: Abuja, Lagos, and Kano

