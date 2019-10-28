  1. Home
  2. Vacancy
  3. Vacancy: Online Advert Executives
ADVERTISEMENT

Vacancy: Online Advert Executives

By . Published Date

Media Trust Limited, publisher of DAILY TRUST NEWSPAPER and other titles is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidates to fill the below position:

Duties and Responsibilities

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Develop online and social media strategies to grow revenue

  • Drive online advertisement sales with existing and new clients

  • Persuading clients to buy advertising space or time

  • Finding out who controls the advertising budget in target organizations and contacting them

  • Review and prioritize sponsorship opportunities to further advertise their products or services

  • Explaining the benefits of our medium, using statistics on readership or viewing figures

  • Offering a price and negotiating around it

  • Closing the deal and recording the details

Qualification and Experience

  • A Degree or HND holder in Mass Communication, Marketing, Business Administration, Economics or any related social sciences discipline. A Master’s degree or an MBA will be an added advantage;

  • Candidates with 3-5 years previous experience in a media organisation should apply for the position

  • Membership of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) will be an added advantage.

  • Candidates currently having relationship with online advert placement firms

  • Candidate must be proficient in the use of online and social media platforms.

Skills and Competencies

  • Excellent oral and written communication skills;

  • Has experience in developing advertising campaigns – both online and print

  • Good skill in online advertising and ability to generate numerous ideas for any given strategy.

  • Successful track record of achieving online advert sales

  • Knowledge and experience in the use of social media to advertise

Mode of Application

Interested candidates who satisfy the above requirements should complete a form on our portal career.dailytrust.com and attach CV/resume within one (1) week of this advertisement. 

Location: Abuja, Lagos, and Kano

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.