Vacancy: Daily Trust is hiring Sub-Editors

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST and other newspaper titles is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidates to fill the following position:

Sub-Editor

Full Time Abuja

The sub-editor ensures that contents are accurate and conform to the Daily Trust writing style. He or she reads stories by staff reporters and stringers and ensures that they are factually and grammatically correct, and suitable for the target audience. He or she edits the stories or headlines before fitting the stories into the available sections of our various digital platforms. The ideal candidate has reporting and editing background and understands the dynamics of breaking news especially in this digital era.

Job description

Write, rewrite, edit and proofread news and feature stories

Check facts and claims to ensure they are accurate

Ensure stories conform to copyright laws, are not libellous or go against the publication’s policy

Ensure the house style is adhered to

Rewrite press releases and statements for news

Write and edit breaking news

Ensure that stories are the right length and correctly placed on each page or section of the website

Cast headlines that capture the essence of the story

Add appropriate photos for stories

Write and edit captions for photos, videos and illustrations

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Key requirements

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Excellent knowledge of grammar and punctuation

News savvy

An understanding of the law relating to publishing and journalism

Meticulous attention to details

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Interpersonal skills

Familiarity with CMS

Prior reporting experience a plus

Qualification

Minimum of a degree or HND in Mass Communication, English or social sciences

At least five years of working experience as journalist

Minimum of two years of working experience as sub-editor

Prior experience of working as digital journalist a plus

To Apply, click here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App