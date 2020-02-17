Vacancy: Daily Trust is hiring Sub-Editors

Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST and other newspaper titles is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidates to fill the following position:
Sub-Editor
Full Time Abuja
The sub-editor ensures that contents are accurate and conform to the Daily Trust writing style. He or she reads stories by staff reporters and stringers and ensures that they are factually and grammatically correct, and suitable for the target audience. He or she edits the stories or headlines before fitting the stories into the available sections of our various digital platforms. The ideal candidate has reporting and editing background and understands the dynamics of breaking news especially in this digital era.
Job description
Write, rewrite, edit and proofread news and feature stories
Check facts and claims to ensure they are accurate
Ensure stories conform to copyright laws, are not libellous or go against the publication’s policy
Ensure the house style is adhered to
Rewrite press releases and statements for news
Write and edit breaking news
Ensure that stories are the right length and correctly placed on each page or section of the website
Cast headlines that capture the essence of the story
Add appropriate photos for stories
Write and edit captions for photos, videos and illustrations
Key requirements
Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
Excellent knowledge of grammar and punctuation
News savvy
An understanding of the law relating to publishing and journalism
Meticulous attention to details
Excellent oral and written communication skills
Interpersonal skills
Familiarity with CMS
Prior reporting experience a plus
Qualification
Minimum of a degree or HND in Mass Communication, English or social sciences
At least five years of working experience as journalist
Minimum of two years of working experience as sub-editor
Prior experience of working as digital journalist a plus
