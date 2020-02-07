Breaking News
Uzodinma orders immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri Published Date
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has ordered the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, the governor said that the decision to pay the minimum wage was arrived at after a meeting of the labour/government negotiators.

According to him, wage will be paid to officers on lower level, while the consequential adjustment will be made after the final agreement must have been worked out.

