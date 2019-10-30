USSD: We can’t allow poor Nigerians to be exploited – Uba Sani

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Kaduna Central and Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Services, Malam Uba Sani, has flayed the idea of the proposed USSD charges imposed on financial transactions via mobile phones.

Sen. Sani said the idea undermined Federal Government’s plan for the poor hence the legislature could not allow it pass.

He observed that various studies conducted by domestic and international research institutions showed that close to 33 per cent of eligible Nigerians were unable to obtain banking services due to the high cost associated with such services.

Sen. Sani further noted that financial inclusion remained a paramount objective of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Services; as improved access to finance could help support economic growth and enable underserved Nigerians obtain financial services, which can support the growth of their business activities and welfare in general.

“All hands must therefore be on deck to ensure the implementation of policies and programs that would improve access to finance for all eligible Nigerians,” he said.

