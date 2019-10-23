Useni challenges Lalong’s tribunal victory at appeal court

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau State PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election, Senator Jeremiah Useni, has approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal which upheld the victory of Governor Simon Lalong.

This was revealed by the media consultant to Useni, Yiljap Abraham, in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos, the state capital.

It said Useni’s legal team, led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Edward Pwajok (SAN) had filed the notice of appeal.

Useni and the PDP are maintaining that Lalong was not qualified in the first place to have contested for election into the office of governor of Plateau State because he supplied false information to INEC in his form CF100.

“The inescapable conclusion that ought to be reached by the tribunal is that the 2nd respondent is not qualified to contest election into the office of governor. Instead, the learned tribunal clearly somersaulted in arriving at its decision which was at odds with its findings and this occasioned a miscarriage of justice. That is why we are appealing the judgement,” he said.

