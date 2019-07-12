Use Unity Schools templates to tackle insecurity — Old Students tell FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) has advised the Federal Government to make use of the unity schools template which is spread across the country as a strategy to tackle insecurity.

The association made the call at the completion of the 35th plenary session of the association held in Lagos justify with the them, “USOSA Resurgence: Harnessing our Diversity for National Security”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by the President General, Lawrence Wilbert, the Old Students said the call had become expedient in view of the growing security challenges in the country.

It recalled that the establishment of unity schools indeed encouraged cohesion among students of different ethnic and religious backgrounds, who relate together and formed a common front to tackle challenges while studying across the 104 Unity Schools in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added that apart from the diverse unity and relationships that youth forge in Unity Schools, there are many former students who are professionals in diverse fields and whose experiences would be useful in tackling insecurity as well as help improving the educational standard.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App