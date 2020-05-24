‘Use Sallah period to heal our communities’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani has implored Muslims to use the Ed-il Fitr period to “heal our communities.”

In a Sallah message, Senator Uba Sani noted that with the one month of fasting, the Ummah has been spiritually renewed and physically re-energized.

He called on Muslims to share the joy of the celebration with fellow citizens and for the privileged to share their wealth with the less privileged in society.

“This is one Sallah celebration that calls for deep reflections.

“We live in uncertain times.

“We are confronted by unimaginable health and economic challenges.

“COVID-19 is ravaging the world, Nigeria inclusive.

“Economies of different nations have gone into recession.

“In Nigeria, the Federal Government has been working assiduously to checkmate the rampaging COVID-19 and stabilize the economy.

“The government is showing strength in a time of adversity.

“Overcoming the challenge of COVID-19 must be a collective effort. Let’s support governments at all levels in the fight against the unseen but deadly enemy,” he said.

He lamented that in most Nigerian communities, what is witnessed daily is bloodletting, destruction of animals and farmlands, weeping and displacement of people from their homes.

“This situation is a disincentive to progress and development.

“I urge us to use the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr to heal our communities by drawing on our cherished values of tolerance, respect and selflessness,” he said.

The Senator commended the people of Kaduna State, and in particular the Kaduna Central Senatorial District for their resilience, understanding, patience and support for the Kaduna State Government under Governor Nasir Elrufai which he said, has shown exemplary and uncommon leadership in curbing the spread of COVID19 in the state.

