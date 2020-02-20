Use Abacha loot to tackle insecurity, FG told

ADVERTISEMENT

Some stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged the Federal Government to use part of the recovered $308m General Sani Abacha loot to strengthen security operations in the territory.

The move, they said, would help combat the growing menace of violent crimes in the FCT. Isaac David, President of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders said the money should be used in establishing the FCT Security Trust Fund.

He said the fund would assist in addressing some of the FCT’s most critical security concerns.

“The fund is a practical response to the reality of the operational deficiency of the various security agencies within the state, particularly with respect to funding and provision of modern equipment,” he said.

He also said that some of the funds should be reserved for the training and retraining of security personnel and the recruitment and training of youths from the 858 communities in the FCT as volunteers.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App