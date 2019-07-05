USAID grants Gombe $13m to revamp education sector

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said it has granted $13 million to the Gombe State Government to strengthen the capacity and quality of teachers in the state.

The Director of Mission USAID Nigeria, Mr Stephen Haykins, stated this during a meeting with Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

He said the implementation has since commenced with the Gombe State University, Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) serving as implementing institutions of the programme.

Mr Haykins said USAID is also in the process of developing a programme worth $100 million, targeting Gombe state and other North East states, to strengthen resilience of farmers to shocks through improved agricultural production and linkages to markets.

The country director also assured the Governor that another programme to support the state government institutions to improve finance management, budgeting and planning to achieve better governance service delivery to the citizens will soon start.

According to him, the programme will have synergy with sectors like water and health and will offer opportunities for peer learning exchanges between Gombe and other states doing well in those areas.

Governor Yahaya said the meeting was part of series of engagements with development partners and donor agencies to seek new and more robust partnerships to strengthen the resource base of the state.

The governor said his administration is reform-minded with clear mission and vision to move the state forward.

