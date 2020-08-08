US worried over ‘deteriorating political climate in Edo’, seeks peaceful election

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States embassy in Nigeria has expressed concern over the “deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state.”

The US embassy in a statement on its Twitter Handle, @USinNigeria said the United States supports democratic process where the will of Nigerian People is reflected in results.

Tension has risen in Edo state, South South Nigeria following Thursday’s swearing in of 14 members-elect who attempted to take over the House of Assembly.

Ahead of the election taking place in September in Edo and Ondo, the US urged all stakeholders “to work towards a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process.”

‘We encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to continue to improve the electoral process”

The statement reads: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country. The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate.

“We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state. We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run up to gubernatorial elections in the state in September.

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App