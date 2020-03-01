US, Taliban sign deal to end 18-year Afghan war

ADVERTISEMENT

The US and the Taliban yesterday signed a “comprehensive peace agreement” to end fighting in Afghanistan after more than 18 years of conflict.

The deal was signed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar with Mr. Pompeo as a witness.

In a speech, Mr. Pompeo urged the militant group to keep their promise to cut ties with al-Qaeda”.

Mr. Baradar said he hoped Afghanistan could now emerge from four decades of conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“I hope that with the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan the Afghan nation under an Islamic regime will take its relief and embark on a new prosperous life,” he said.

The US and Nato allies have agreed to withdraw all troops within 14 months if the militants uphold the deal.

President Trump said the US was working to finally end America’s longest war and bring troops back home.

Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are due to follow.

Under the agreement, the militants also agreed not to allow al-Qaeda or any other extremist group to operate in the areas they control.

The US invaded Afghanistan weeks after the September 2001 attacks in New York by the Afghanistan-based al-Qaeda group.

More than 2,400 US troops have been killed during the conflict. About 12,000 are still stationed in the country. President Trump has promised to put an end to the conflict.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper was in the Afghan capital Kabul alongside Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani – whose government did not take part in the US-Taliban talks.

Mr. Esper said: “This is a hopeful moment, but it is only the beginning. The road ahead will not be easy. Achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan will require patience and compromise among all parties.” He said the US would continue to support the Afghan government. Ghani said the country was “looking forward to a full ceasefire”. The government said it was ready to negotiate with the Taliban. (BBC News)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App