US, SON network to curb influx of ounterfeit goods

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Unit of the Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Nigeria and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have started a network aimed at curbing the influx of substandard and counterfeit goods into the Country.

This commendation was given by the Head of the US Embassy delegation, Ms.Tanya Hill, during a courtesy visit to the Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma, in Abuja.

Ms. Hill stated the aim of the visit as being to intimate SON of the establishment of Federal Agencies Network against Counterfeiting and Piracy (FANCAP); an initiative she said was borne out of a recent symposium on intellectual property rights.

SON boss, Aboloma, said the Organisation was working in line with the standardisation policy of the Federal Government that places high premium on getting rid of substandard and counterfeit products.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He stated that the Organisation was not restricting itself to the enforcement of goods but also putting in place innovations that will ensure counterfeiting does not occur in the first place.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App