US secretary, Pompeo, phones Onyeama over AfDB crisis, insecurity

The United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, on Tuesday, phoned Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to discuss the roles of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and multilateral initiatives in accelerating economic recovery and regional security.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), had been a subject of public disagreement over allegations of impropriety levelled against him by some whistle blowers working in the bank.

The bank’s Ethics’ Committee, which investigated the allegations, gave Adesina a clean bill which was accepted by the Board of Governors.

The United States, however, rejected the report and demanded a fresh probe by an independent body.

Having received the backing of Nigeria and other African countries, the board authorised an independent review of the Ethics Committee report on Akinwumi, who is due for re-election as the sole presidential candidate.

A statement by the Office of the US Department of State’s spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, revealed that Pompeo and Onyeama agreed that transparency and accountability would drive democratic and inclusive development.

“They also discussed the African Development Bank and the constructive role of multilateral initiatives in accelerating economic recovery and regional security, and they agreed that transparency and accountability will drive democratic and inclusive development,” the statement added.

The statement also said the US also condoled with Nigeria over the recent ISIS West Africa attacks in the North-East which claimed lives.

“Secretary Pompeo expressed condolences for the loss of life in recent ISIS West Africa attacks in the northeast, and the two discussed Nigeria’s ongoing civilian protection and counter-terrorism efforts.”

The duo also reviewed Nigeria’s progress in fighting COVID-19 and the $30 million US assistance which has helped strengthen the nation’s public health sector.

