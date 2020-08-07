US Open winners face $850 000 pay cut

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of this year’s US Open singles titles will receive an $850 000-dollar pay cut as the tournament feels the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the US Open said this year’s event, which is taking place without fans, would have a total compensation of $53.4 million compared with about $57 million in 2019.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles would receive $3 million each compared to $3.85 million apiece in 2019.

But players in the first rounds will receive a pay bump in recognition of the financial hardship during a season that has been decimated by Covid-19.

First round players will receive $61 000 this year, compared to $58 000 in 2019. Money for the second and third rounds remains unchanged at $100 000 and $163 000 respectively.

