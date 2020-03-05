  1. Home
US, Israel cancel military exercise over coronavirus

The United States and Israel have scrapped the remainder of their joint military exercise- Juniper Cobra 20, over the coronavirus outbreak.

The US European Command based in Germany said Thursday.

“The decision is in alignment with recent Israeli Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19, and a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all participants,” said USEUCOM in a statement.

The exercise was scheduled for March with over 600 troops from the US European Command to arrive from Germany and the United States.

