US, Israel cancel military exercise over coronavirus

The United States and Israel have scrapped the remainder of their joint military exercise- Juniper Cobra 20, over the coronavirus outbreak.
The US European Command based in Germany said Thursday.
“The decision is in alignment with recent Israeli Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19, and a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all participants,” said USEUCOM in a statement.
The exercise was scheduled for March with over 600 troops from the US European Command to arrive from Germany and the United States.