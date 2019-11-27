US indictment: Onyema distances self from fundamental human rights suit

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema has dissociated himself from the case instituted by an Abuja based human rights ñJideobi, seeking the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

Jideobi had in a suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1446/2019 – Johnmary C. Jideobi v. Federal Government of Nigeria & Ors at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, prayed the Court to bar the Federal Government of Nigeria and Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami as well as other agencies of government from harassing or extraditing Onyema to the US against his will.

This was in the after math of the indictment of Onyema by a United State Attorney over allegations of fraud in aircraft acquisition which he (Air Peace boss) had dismissed in its entirety.

The lawyer on Wednesday sought a seven-point relief including a declaration by the Court that the Federal Government and or any of its agencies with prosecutorial powers as represented by Malami who is the Respondent” is/are without powers to abridge the fundamental right of Onyema to freedom of movement as donated by Section 35 of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

But Onyema through his counsel, A.O Alegeh & Co. distanced himself from the suit.

The law firm said at no time did Onyema solicit any lawyer on their behalf to embark on such a venture.

The statement read: “The attention of our client, Allen Onyema has been drawn to news reports now trending in the social media suggesting that an Abuja based Legal Practitioner, Mr. Johnmary C. Jideobi, has instituted an action in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1446/2019 – Johnmary C. Jideobi v. Federal Government of Nigeria & Ors at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, purportedly seeking the enforcement of our client’s fundamental human rights.

“We hereby state on behalf of our client, that at no time did he instruct the said Mr. Johnmary C. Jideobi to institute any action on his behalf in respect of the subject matter of the Indictment now pending against him in the United States of America. Our Client has no knowledge of the said action and did not consent to the filing of same. As a matter of fact, Our Client does not know the said Mr. Johnmary C. Jideobi

