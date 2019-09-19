US government sues Detroit suburb over mosque rejection

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Justice Department is suing a Detroit suburb after a Muslim group failed to win local approval to turn a commercial building into a mosque and community center.

The government says Troy is violating a federal law that’s intended to accommodate religious groups. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says the lawsuit is an effort to “protect the religious liberties of all people.”

Troy’s zoning code requires certain setbacks from other properties. In the case of Adam Community Center, officials rejected requests for waivers. The government notes that variances wouldn’t be required if the restaurant was turned into a non-religious building.

A message seeking comment was sent to Troy’s attorney Thursday. The city already is being sued by the Muslim group. In a court filing, Troy says setback requirements protect neighbors against “adverse impacts.”

Also, a statement on the Department’s website announced that it has filed a lawsuit against the City of Troy, Michigan, alleging that the City violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000 (RLUIPA) by treating places of worship worse than equivalent nonreligious assemblies in its zoning code and denying zoning approval to a Muslim group seeking to establish a place of worship.

“Zoning laws that treat mosques, churches, synagogues, and other religious assemblies less favorably than nonreligious assemblies illegally restrict religious exercise in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

“The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that local governments do not discriminate against faith communities in violation of federal law.”

The complaint, filed in the Eastern District of Michigan, alleges that in 2018 the City of Troy (City) denied zoning approval to Adam Community Center, an organization of Muslims who live and work in Troy, to operate a place of worship.

