US court frees NNPC over $2.7bn enforcement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said a United States Southern District Court of New York has delivered a significant judgment in its favour against ESSO Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited and Shell Nigerian Exploration and Production Company Limited.

A statement from the corporation said the court hearing was held on February 1, 2019 in the protracted litigation arising from the disputes between NNPC and ESSO regarding the implementation of the Production Sharing Contract dated May 21, 1993 covering OPL 209/OML 133. ESSO referred its claims to arbitration in Nigeria and obtained an Arbitral Award of $1.799 billion on October 24, 2011, with annual interest running at plus 4 per cent.

NNPC promptly challenged the Award at the Federal High Court, Abuja, which in May 2012, ordered the set aside of the Arbitral Award. Notwithstanding the decision of the Nigerian Court, ESSO applied to the United States District Court, Southern District of New York for the recognition and enforcement of the Arbitral Award.

NNPC challenged ESSO’s Application and also contended that there was no legal basis for the US Court to exercise jurisdiction over it as it had no presence in the United States, owned no property and does not conduct its businesses therein.

At the close of the Discovery Procedure, the Court ordered NNPC and ESSO to appear for oral hearing, which was held before Honourable Judge W. H. Pauley on February 1, 2019, for parties to canvass their respective positions.

On September 4, 2019, the US Court delivered its Judgment by which it upheld the Corporation’s Application to Dismiss ESSO’s Enforcement Application on ground that a competent Nigerian Court had set aside the underlying Award and directed the Clerk of the Court to terminate and discontinue all motions and processes filed by ESSO in this matter.

