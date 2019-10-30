US Consulate, Tony Elumelu Foundation partner to train entrepreneurs

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Consulate General in Lagos has announced a partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation towards promoting entrepreneurship as the key driver of job growth, economic prosperity and political stability in Nigeria.

Through a public diplomacy grant of N37.8 million, the consulate is supporting the training of a cohort of entrepreneurs from southern Nigeria under the 2019 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship programme.

Under the partnership, the consulate selected 20 “US Consulate/TEF Fellows” to receive additional entrepreneurship training through a day-long programme at the US Consulate that utilized some of the resources of the Young African Leaders Initiative, including alumni of the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

The 20 Fellows were selected from the Consular District with priority placed on five key sectors: energy, technology, transportation, agriculture, and health.

This programme is intended to give the fellows insight to innovative US business models that will help them manage their businesses, market their products or services, seek capital, and develop partnerships.

US Consul General Claire Pierangelo in her remarks said, “One of US Mission’s primary goals is to support Nigeria’s economic development, and entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth and success.

Pierangelo said through worldwide and regional programmes such as the Global Entrepreneurship summit, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, the Africa Women Entrepreneurship Programme, the Fortune 500 US Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership programme, TechWomen, Global Innovation through Science and Technology initiative, International Visitors Leadership Program and the locally-focused Conference for Emerging Entrepreneurs, the US government has demonstrated a sincere commitment to Nigeria’s economic development, through the power of entrepreneurship.

“Our partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation promotes our ongoing efforts to advance entrepreneurship in Nigeria and is yet another example of our long-standing commitment to supporting Nigeria as it strives to diversify its economy,’ She said.

