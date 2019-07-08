US-China trade war: South Africa backs Huawei

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African government has outlined the government’s strategy to unlock economic opportunities in the digital era through the Huawei Technologies Limited, just as it backed the Chinese telecom giant in its trade war with the United States.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, disclosed this at the first South African Digital Economy Summit in Johannesburg, saying the US action against Huawei was an example of protectionism which would affect South Africa’s telecommunications sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remark is coming days ahead of the resumption of talks between the United States and China over trade restrictions.

“This standoff between China and the US where the technology company Huawei is being used as victim because of its successes is an example of protectionism that will affect our own telecommunications sector, particularly the efforts to roll out the 5G network, causing a setback on other networks as well,” Ramaphosa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that a number of telecommunication companies had written to him to express their concerns about trade restrictions that had been imposed on Huawei by the US government.

“Telecom companies got together and wrote me a letter saying that this tussle between the US and China around the company called Huawei is going to hurt us because we can’t go to 5G and only Huawei can lead us to 5G.

“We support a company that is going to take our country and indeed the world to better technologies, and that is 5G. We cannot afford to have our economy to be held back because of this fight.

“We are pleased that at the G20 Summit, China and US were able to meet and they said they will relax some of the constraints being imposed on Huawei, so that it can continue to deal with other various companies,” he added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App