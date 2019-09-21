US-China trade war affects everyone – Don

ADVERTISEMENT

A professor of Economics at the Renmi University, Beijing, China, Professor Zheng Xinye, has said that the ongoing trade war between China and USA would hurt the economies of both countries and other parts of the world, including Africa.

The trade war has continued with the US imposing tariffs on $500bn worth of Chinese goods while China imposed tariffs on $183bn worth of USA goods- wears, diapers, agricultural products and electronics. Both countries are set for trade talks in October.

Speaking with African and South American journalists on a media workshop at the Communication University of China in Beijing, Prof Xinye said both countries suffer from the war.

“China suffers and USA suffers, you can hardly say who is the loser or winner in any trade war. We want to have equal relationship with USA. China’s market is important to USA and USA’s market is important to China,” he said.

He said China paid for the technology it acquired from all parts of the world, and expressed optimism that the situation could open new opportunities for China.

On the sanctions against Huawei, he wondered why the US is imposing more sanctions when it cannot produce what the Chinese produce at cheaper costs.

On allegations of unfair trade practices against it by the US, he said the depreciation suffered by the Chinese currency, the Renmibi, is as a result of market forces and was also caused by the directs effects of the trade war.

