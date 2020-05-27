US-based footballer Adi donates trailerload of rice to Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

US-based Benue footballer Fanendo Adi on Wednesday donated 2,000 bags of rice worth over N10 million as palliatives to Benue.

Each bag is packed with 10 kilos of rice.

Professor Mvendaga Jibo, who led the delegation and made the donation on behalf of the under 30-year-old donor, described him as a committed Christian and a God fearing young man that has the plight of his state at heart even though based in USA.

“He followed carefully the development in Benue State with concern as demonstrated in his various actions,” Jibo said.

The educationist recalled that the young man in 2018 built a church from the foundation to the finishing and donated same to NKST Ikyo-azande, Utange in Ushongo local government area of Benue State among other numerous things he has done.

Jibo further commended the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu for the good work that he and the other members of the COVID19 State Action Committee are doing for the state while presenting him with the palliative for indigent residents of the state.

Receiving the palliative on behalf of the Benue State Government, Abounu also the Chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 described Jibo as an outstanding academician who have taken his time to train the young man that is making Benue proud in the USA.

The deputy governor also prophesied that God has designed something greater for the young man in the nearest future for having the plight of his people at heart, adding that the actions of the young man to the state has clearly demonstrated that the experience he had garnered over the years in USA impacted positively on humanity.

Abounu therefore assured the donor that the donated items will be judiciously used for the purpose they are meant for and urged other privilege Benue citizens to emulate the gesture just as he warned that the items are meant only for the less privileged and not for the rich.

