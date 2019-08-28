US announces new visa policy for Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States has announced that Nigerian nationals would be required to pay a visa issuance fee, or reciprocity fee, for all approved applications for nonimmigrant visas.

The U.S. Embassy, in a statement on Tuesday, said the fee would be charged in addition to the nonimmigrant visa application fee, which all applicants pay at the time of application.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new visa policy, it said, would be effective worldwide on 29 August, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visa issuance fee ranges between $80 and $303 depending on the visa category.

The categories are $110 for B1, B2, F1, F2; $180 for H1B, H4 cost; $210 for I; $303 for L1, L2; and $80 for R1, R2.

The embassy said the decision was based on the US law, which requires that U.S. visa fees and validity periods to be based on the treatment afforded to its citizens by foreign governments.

Visa issuance fees are implemented under the principle of reciprocity, it said.

“Since early 2018, the U.S. government has engaged the Nigerian government to request that the Nigerian government change the fees charged to U.S. citizens for certain visa categories.

“After eighteen months of review and consultations, the government of Nigeria has not changed its fee structure for U.S. citizen visa applicants, requiring the U.S. Department of State to enact new reciprocity fees in accordance with our visa laws,” it said.

According to the statement, the total cost for a U.S. citizen to obtain a visa to Nigeria is currently higher than the total cost for a Nigerian to obtain a comparable visa to the United States.

“The new reciprocity fee for Nigerian citizens is meant to eliminate that cost difference,” the embassy said.

The new visa policy would affect all Nigerian citizens worldwide, regardless of where they are applying for a nonimmigrant visa to the United States.

The statement reads in part, “Effective worldwide on 29 August, Nigerian citizens will be required to pay a visa issuance fee, or reciprocity fee, for all approved applications for nonimmigrant visas in B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications.

“The reciprocity fee will be charged in addition to the nonimmigrant visa application fee, also known as the MRV fee, which all applicants pay at the time of application.

“Nigerian citizens whose applications for a nonimmigrant visa are denied will not be charged the new reciprocity fee. Both reciprocity and MRV fees are non-refundable, and their amounts vary based on visa classification.

“U.S. law requires U.S. visa fees and validity periods to be based on the treatment afforded to U.S. citizens by foreign governments, insofar as possible.

“Visa issuance fees are implemented under the principle of reciprocity: when a foreign government imposes additional visa fees on U.S. citizens, the United States will impose reciprocal fees on citizens of that country for similar types of visas.

“Nationals of a number of countries worldwide are currently required to pay this type of fee after their nonimmigrant visa application is approved.”

It added, “The reciprocity fee is required for each visa that is issued, which means both adults and minors whose visa applications are approved will be charged the reciprocity fee.

“The fee can only be paid at the U.S. Embassy or the U.S. Consulate General. The reciprocity fee cannot be paid at banks or any other location.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App